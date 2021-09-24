Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Charges urged for Missouri cops who let dog bite Black man

St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell says he is investigating the incident that...
St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell says he is investigating the incident that happened Monday in Woodson Terrace, Missouri, but has declined further comment.(Source: Canva, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODSON TERRACE, Mo. (AP) — St. Louis-area racial injustice activists are calling for the firing and prosecution of three white police officers after cellphone video showed them allowing a police dog to repeatedly bite a Black man during an arrest.

St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell says he is investigating the incident that happened Monday in Woodson Terrace, Missouri, but has declined further comment.

Police have declined comment except for a Facebook posting.

About 20 racial injustice activists, at a news conference outside police headquarters, vowed to pressure Bell and city leaders to act quickly.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tattnall County Sheriff Kyle Sapp confirms the sheriff’s office is investigating a homicide in...
Law enforcement searching for SUV after homicide in Glennville
Joey Kennedy
Middle school teacher arrested after stuffing THC vaporizer down pants, having handgun on campus
Eric Salvador Hernandez Bonilla
One of Interpol’s 100 Most Wanted, suspected MS-13 gang member arrested in Beaufort Co.
A hearing for a murder suspect in Bulloch County has the judge tossing a lawyer out of the...
Day 2 in Marc Wilson hearing: Attorney found in contempt of court
Pooler Police looking for man wanted for Financial Transaction Card Fraud.
Pooler Police looking for man wanted for financial transaction card fraud

Latest News

Investigators determined that aging equipment belonging to the nation’s largest utility sparked...
Electric company charged in California wildfire last year that killed 4
Burton Fire participates in airborne trauma training
Joey Kennedy
Middle school teacher arrested after stuffing THC vaporizer down pants, having handgun on campus
FILE - This photo from Friday May 9, 2008, shows R. Kelly arriving for the first day of jury...
R. Kelly’s fate now in jury’s hands in sex trafficking trial
Burton Fire participates in airborne trauma training
Burton Fire participates in airborne trauma training