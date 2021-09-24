Chatham Co. Police looking for car break-in suspect

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Police are looking for a suspect wanted for breaking into more than 20 cars.

We’re hearing from Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley about what measures his officers are taking to find the person they believe is responsible.

Police say they believe the suspect is targeting people who live in the Ocho Rios Apartment Complex, Brandlewood Subdivision, Canvas Apartments and Westlake Apartments.

As Chief Hadley showed County Commissioners a breakdown of crimes around their jurisdiction, there was a noticeable cluster of entering autos around the Ocho Rios and Westlake Apartments.

“An individual who is plaguing us over there. We have made many attempts to try to, one, identify him, and two, bring him into custody for entering autos over there. Ochos Rios Apartments as well as Westlake,” Chief Hadley said.

CCPD has taken to social media, posting surveillance pictures of a suspect. Officers have also canvassed those communities, showing people those pictures with hopes of getting tips.

“We’ve been in unmarked vehicles, and we’re really trying to make an attempt to apprehend this individual, but to no avail.”

Chief Hadley was asked if this was simply a case of someone just pulling on unlocked door handles and getting in that way. He said actually, in the majority of cases, the person they think is responsible is physically breaking glass to get into the vehicle.

“And that is very unusual for that crime. Generally someone that’s out there perpetrating entering autos, they’re going to try the door handle. If it ain’t open, they’re not messing with it. They don’t want the attention of the noise and whatnot. But this individual is brazen enough to break the window and enter the vehicle.”

CCPD has a tip line you can call at 912.651.4717 if you have any information about these crimes. You can also call CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020.

