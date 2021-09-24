Cool start to a gorgeous weekend!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Happy Friday! We are starting out quite cool for this time of the year with many of us waking up to 50s this morning!

There will be plenty of sunshine throughout the day, which will help us warm to the upper 70s by lunchtime. Afternoon highs will top out near 80 degrees, which is about five degrees below average for this time of the year. If you can, get outside during the evening! Temperatures will be in the 70s through the mid evening along with a light northerly breeze. This will be perfect weather for all of the Friday night football games across the region!

Friday Tybee Tides: 0.8′ 4:58AM I 8.0′ 10:57AM I 1.5′ 5:23PM

This weekend will be absolutely gorgeous, starting out with temperatures once again in the 50s away from the beaches. Afternoon highs will top out in the lower 80s with a northerly breeze turning northeasterly on Sunday. Even though it is a little cooler, don’t forget to use sunscreen if you are going to the beaches! Our UV Index is still very high.

Below average temperatures extend into the beginning of the work week, but we will progressively warm up a degree or two each day. Morning lows return to the lower 60s for Savannah on Monday with afternoon highs in the mid 80s. We’ll remain dry through the middle of the week with just a low-end rain chance as we close out next work week.

Tropical Update:

Hurricane Sam is projected to continue gaining strength over the weekend, likely becoming a Major Category Three hurricane by Saturday. Sam is expected to maintain this intensity into early next week. Most models curve this storm north of the Lesser Antilles, but we will be watching this storm over the weekend.

Sam has strengthened into a hurricane and expected to become a Major Hurricane over the weekend. pic.twitter.com/5ebhTpGztP — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) September 24, 2021

There are a couple areas with a 40% chance of tropical development, including another tropical wave moving off the west coast of Africa. Stay tuned for updates!

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.