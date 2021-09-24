Dave Turley’s Friday Weather Forecast 9-24-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure will continue to build in and remain over the area into next week. The air will remain dry and cool into the weekend. We’ll see plenty of sunshine and morning temps in the 50s Saturday and Sunday. Humidity returns Monday with morning temps in the 60s and afternoon highs in the mid 80s. A cold front brings our next rain chance Thursday.

Today will be sunny, highs near 80.

Tonight will be clear, lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny, highs in the low 80s.

Saturday night will be clear, lows in the upper 50s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday night will be mostly clear, lows near 60.

Monday will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid 80s.

Monday night mostly clear, lows in the low to mid 60s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid 80s.

Tuesday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 60s

Wednesday will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid 80s.

Wednesday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the mid 60s.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the mid 80s.

TROPICS: Hurricane Sam is located about 1200 miles southeast of the Lesser Antilles. Sam is forecast to become a major hurricane this weekend as it moves to the west northwest. The official forecast keeps Sam well east of the Lesser Antilles next week. Long range models continue to show Sam taking a northerly turn and remaining east of the US. The remnants of Odette is located about 600 miles southeast of Newfoundland. There is a 20% chance for redevelopment in the next 5 days as it moves into the north central Atlantic. A tropical wave will move off the west coast of Africa in the next few days. There is a 40% chance for tropical development over the next 5 days as it moves generally to the west about 10-15 mph. Surface low pressure located a couple hundred miles east of Bermuda has a 40% of becoming tropical as it moves north-northwest into Saturday. Upper level winds are forecast to increase Sunday and limit any further development.

Marine Forecast: Today: NE winds at 10-15 kt. Seas 2-3 ft. Tonight: NE winds at 10 kt. Seas 3-4 ft. Saturday: N winds at 5-10 kt. Seas 2-3 ft.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.