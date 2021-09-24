Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Delta bans 1,600 people from flying

By CNN
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Delta has banned more than 1,600 unruly passengers since the pandemic started and now wants all airlines to share their lists for a national no-fly list.

Delta’s announcement echoes a similar plea from airline workers unions this week.

The Association of Flight Attendants called on both regulators and airlines to coordinate their lists of unruly passengers during a congressional hearing.

The Federal Aviation Administration has fielded complaints against almost 4,400 passengers this year alone.

Such complaints have risen dramatically since the start of the pandemic and often stem from a federal requirement to wear masks imposed by the Transportation Security Administration.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tattnall County Sheriff Kyle Sapp confirms the sheriff’s office is investigating a homicide in...
Law enforcement searching for SUV after homicide in Glennville
FILE - Photo of a Tattnall County school bus.
Tattnall County middle school staff member arrested after lockdown
Eric Salvador Hernandez Bonilla
One of Interpol’s 100 Most Wanted, suspected MS-13 gang member arrested in Beaufort Co.
Pooler Police looking for man wanted for Financial Transaction Card Fraud.
Pooler Police looking for man wanted for financial transaction card fraud
A hearing for a murder suspect in Bulloch County has the judge tossing a lawyer out of the...
Day 2 in Marc Wilson hearing: Attorney found in contempt of court

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris appeared three times on the ABC talk show — all remotely due to...
Positive COVID tests on ‘The View’ throw Kamala Harris interview into chaos
Collierville, Tenn., Kroger mass shooting victim Olivia King is seen on left.
Woman killed in Tenn. Kroger mass shooting remembered as kind and selfless
Men lift a baby over the waters of the Rio Grande river as migrants, many from Haiti, wade...
Officials: All migrants are gone from Texas border camp
Investigators determined that aging equipment belonging to the nation’s largest utility sparked...
Electric company charged in California wildfire last year that killed 4