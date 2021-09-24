Sky Cams
End Zone: High school football scores for Sept. 24

(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - High school football scores for Week 6 across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

  • Bradwell AT Richmond Hill
  • Glynn Academy AT Brunswick
  • Effingham County AT South Effingham
  • Camden County AT Coffee
  • GOTW: Ware County AT Benedictine
  • Wayne County AT Appling County
  • Beach AT Islands
  • Frederica Academy AT Long County
  • Fitzgerald AT Pierce County
  • Berrien AT Tattnall County
  • Toombs County AT Riverside Military
  • Stockbridge AT Vidalia
  • Bryan County AT Screven County
  • MCA AT Claxton
  • Portal AT ECI
  • Metter AT Jenkins County
  • Montgomery County AT Wilcox County
  • Strong Rock Christian AT Calvary
  • SCPS AT Mount de Sales Academy
  • Country Day AT Stratford Academy
  • St. Andrew’s AT Memorial Day
  • Tiftarea AT Pinewood Christian
  • RTCA AT Southwest Georgia
  • Estill AT Columbia High School
  • Hilton Head AT Wade Hampton
  • North Center AT Battery Creek
  • Blythewood AT May River
  • Baptist Hill AT Whale Branch
  • Beaufort Academy AT Thomas Heyward
  • HHCA AT Colleton Prep
  • HHPrep at Bethesda

