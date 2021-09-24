Sky Cams
Businesses prepare for Real Squeal BBQ & Music Festival in downtown Lyons

By Mariah Congedo
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LYONS, Ga. (WTOC) - In just a few short weeks, the 11th annual Real Squeal BBQ & Music Festival will kick off in downtown Lyons.

The event brings in thousands of people from all over to enjoy food, live music, and fun.

Lyons city officials said this is the biggest event they have all year. It not only encourages people to come see what Lyons has to offer, but it’s a big revenue booster for the local businesses.

The Real Squeal BBQ & Music Festival is a jam-packed, two-day outdoor event. It kicks off on Friday, Oct. 8 in downtown Lyons on Broad Street and then moves to Partin Park on Saturday.

The event features professional BBQ teams from all over the country who compete for $15,000 as well as other BBQ competitions anyone can be a part of.

Other elements of the event include a car show, a disc golf tournament, carnival rides, a music showdown, fireworks and more. Event organizers say the event itself is free, but all those visitors spend money around the community while they’re here.

“Through this we’ve been able to revitalize new roofs, new businesses and really transform Lyons in the last 15 years. It’s a great event, it’s well-attended, everybody wants it and great food,” Real Squeal BBQ and Music Festival Chairman Darrien Ramsey said.

“Real Squeal, for us, brings in triple the number of customers that we normally have. I think it’s great for our community because it shows what local businesses are here for people who may not know. We’ve been here since February of last year and people still are like ‘oh we didn’t even know you were here,” Burgers on Broad owner Melissa Hall said.

Organizers say they are being aware of COVID-19 safety, so people can wear masks if they want to and there will be sanitation stations throughout the festival.

If you are interested in taking part in any of the competitions, there’s still time to sign up. For all that information and more, please click here.

