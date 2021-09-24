Richmond Hill Pharmacy preparing for flu season

Sky Cams
It’s the beginning of flu season and a local pharmacy says people are already getting their shots.(WTOC)
By Alyssa Jackson
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s the beginning of flu season and a local pharmacy says people are already getting their shots.

The Richmond Hill Pharmacy says last year, cases of the flu were historically low, but that might not be the case this year.

They have plenty Pfizer and Moderna vaccines available right now.

“We already got our vaccines in. We’ve already had patients coming in requesting to get vaccinated, which is a good sign,” said Pharmacist Al Dixon.

The traffic has been higher than last year

“We’re encouraging people to come and get vaccinated and continue to wash your hands frequently and wear a mask. All the other precautions that we’ve been taught to do now.”

“We’re still seeing steady traffic of people needing to get vaccinated so that’s encouraging as well. As far as testing goes, the demand’s dropped off some and the number of positive cases, have dropped off as well. So it appears that we’re trending back down.”

