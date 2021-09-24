Savannah Crime Expo caters to true crime experts and enthusiasts

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s hard to turn on a night of prime time television without finding a crime drama or scroll through a streaming site without seeing true crime documentaries. The Savannah Crime Expo on Sept. 25 is putting true crime fans in touch with some of the experts in the field.

“I specialize more in serial killers,” Savannah Crime Expo founder Rachael Bell said.

By trade, Bell is a mental health counselor in Richmond Hill, but she’s spent almost half her life researching some of the worst crimes in history.

“My main focus is the psychology behind crime, to understand the why and what’s going on, and so the main interest is criminal behavior,” Bell said.

A interest cultivated by her mother, Marilyn J. Bardsley. The true crime author also founded The Crime Library in 1998.

“She came up with an idea on this new worldwide web, that there was a big crime library, and it would be a database of all the big crimes in the world,” Bell said.

Bell wrote articles for The Crime Library and established connections with experts in the true crime field. After a speaking engagement with a few of those experts at Georgia Southern, Bell had an idea.

“We need to get everybody together, all the criminal experts and serial killer experts that we’ve worked with over the last 25 years,” Bell said.

She launched the Savannah Crime Expo and started inviting some of the top experts and speakers to Savannah to share their experiences.

Nine speakers are scheduled to appear at the expo, along with vendors and some of the top podcasts in the true crime genre. The expo is from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will be held at the Marriott Savannah Riverfront on General McIntosh Blvd. Tickets are $130 and can be purchased up until the start of the expo.

For more information, go to svannahcrimeexpo.com.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.