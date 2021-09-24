Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

S.C. Gov. McMaster makes stop in Sun City

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster visited the Lowcountry on Friday.
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster visited the Lowcountry on Friday.(WTOC)
By Tyler Manion
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTOC) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster visited the Lowcountry on Friday.

The Palmetto State Governor spoke at Sun City retirement community to a packed pavilion. After, he answered questions, including how he plans to combat president Biden’s vaccine mandate for big companies.

“Most if not all of the Republican governors intend to oppose that as vigorously as we can every way we can, because it’s unconstitutional, and not only is it unconstitutional it’s just not the best way to do it and that’s why it’s unconstitutional,” said Gov. McMaster.

We also asked about proviso 1.108 that keeps school districts from requiring masks in the state

“A lot of the schools want to rely only on masks. Well there are a lot of other tools that are good tools according to the experts. We ought to be using all of them without forcing anybody to do anything.”

The governor also stated his support for the Jasper ports project and rural economic development happening in the Lowcountry and also said he believes South Carolina knows how to combat COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tattnall County Sheriff Kyle Sapp confirms the sheriff’s office is investigating a homicide in...
Law enforcement searching for SUV after homicide in Glennville
FILE - Photo of a Tattnall County school bus.
Tattnall County middle school staff member arrested after lockdown
Eric Salvador Hernandez Bonilla
One of Interpol’s 100 Most Wanted, suspected MS-13 gang member arrested in Beaufort Co.
A hearing for a murder suspect in Bulloch County has the judge tossing a lawyer out of the...
Day 2 in Marc Wilson hearing: Attorney found in contempt of court
Pooler Police looking for man wanted for Financial Transaction Card Fraud.
Pooler Police looking for man wanted for financial transaction card fraud

Latest News

Community rallying around helicopter paramedic battling COVID-19
Air Evac flight nurse shares COVID-19, double lung transplant experience
It’s the beginning of flu season and a local pharmacy says people are already getting their...
Richmond Hill Pharmacy preparing for flu season
*
CDC recommends more people for Pfizer vaccine booster
14 suspects charged with drug trafficking in Savannah