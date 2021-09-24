S.C. Gov. McMaster makes stop in Sun City

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTOC) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster visited the Lowcountry on Friday.

The Palmetto State Governor spoke at Sun City retirement community to a packed pavilion. After, he answered questions, including how he plans to combat president Biden’s vaccine mandate for big companies.

“Most if not all of the Republican governors intend to oppose that as vigorously as we can every way we can, because it’s unconstitutional, and not only is it unconstitutional it’s just not the best way to do it and that’s why it’s unconstitutional,” said Gov. McMaster.

We also asked about proviso 1.108 that keeps school districts from requiring masks in the state

“A lot of the schools want to rely only on masks. Well there are a lot of other tools that are good tools according to the experts. We ought to be using all of them without forcing anybody to do anything.”

The governor also stated his support for the Jasper ports project and rural economic development happening in the Lowcountry and also said he believes South Carolina knows how to combat COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.