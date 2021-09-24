Two SCCPSS football games cancelled due to COVID-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC reported on Thursday that a pair of Savannah Chatham County Public School football games had been called off due to COVID-19 exposure. The district released a statement on the cancelations Friday in a press release.

The advisory is below:

“Please be aware, the New Hampstead High School vs Groves High School Football Game scheduled for TODAY, Friday, September 24, 2021 at Pooler Stadium and the Jenkins High School vs Savannah High School Football Game scheduled for TOMORROW, Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Memorial Stadium have been canceled due to COVID Quarantine Protocols.”

Coaches told WTOC that the Groves program had a COVID case, causing their game to be canceled. Since Savannah and Groves played last week, the Blue Jackets program is subject to contact tracing, and did not have enough players for their Friday night game.

Confirmed that the Jenkins vs. Savannah game scheduled for Saturday is off due to contact tracing within the Blue Jackets program. @WTOCsports — Lyndsey Gough (@LGonTV) September 23, 2021

The Rebels (0-3) were forced to forfeit against Josey on 8/27 due to COVID. They are slated to face Johnson on 10/1.

New Hampstead (3-1) is scheduled to square-off for a second time against Windsor Forest on 9/30.

Savannah (2-2) has Beach next on their schedule for 10/1 also, while the Warriors (2-2) have a bye week, before facing the Benedictine Cadets on 10/8.

