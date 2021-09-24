Walk to END Alzheimer’s set for Saturday in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It is likely that you know someone who is battling Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia. On Saturday, a celebration of hope will take place for all those diagnosed and their caregivers during the Savannah Alzheimer’s Walk.

After being 100 percent virtual last year, they are back in person for the event this year. The ask participants to arrive around 8 a.m. at Lake Mayer Community Park.

They are expecting fewer people at the walk this year because they are still encouraging you to walk from your own neighborhood if you feel more comfortable. Despite that, their donation numbers are still going strong and slightly ahead of last year.

The money raised will go towards research and continuing other services for caregivers like the 24-7 helpline and support groups. Making sure those services are still available during the pandemic is a top priority for Alzheimer’s Association.

“I can’t tell you how long this pandemic is going to continue but we are already seeing a little activity like groups are getting together to say can we talk, can we work with you,” said Linda Davidson, the executive director of the Georgia Chapter. “I would tell you just to put one foot in front of the other foot, let’s walk together, let’s tackle this disease and let’s help one another.”

There are a total of 20 walks to end Alzheimer’s scheduled throughout the state of Georgia and even after the walks are done, they will continue to accept donations until the end of the year.

If you want to come and show your support, arrive at 8 a.m. at Lake Mayer Community Park on Saturday morning to join in the walk.

