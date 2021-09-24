Sky Cams
Zunzi’s teams up with CURE Childhood Cancer for Zunzifest

By Cyreia Sandlin
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This weekend, Zunzi’s will give away free Conquistador sandwiches while also giving back to the community.

On Sunday, Zunzi’s will say “thank you” to its customers with 500 free sandwiches. In addition to the giveaway, 26% of the proceeds from all other sales that day will go to Cure Childhood Cancer.

September is childhood cancer awareness month, and the money raised on Sunday will help thousands of families in Georgia battling cancer.

More info from Zunzis:

Zunzifest! falls on the 26th day of each month, in honor of Z, the 26th letter of the alphabet.

On the morning of Sept. 26, guests can secure their spot for Zunzifest! by reserving a time slot on the Zunzifest! tab on Zunzi’s website. (Members of Zunzi’s text community will receive a code that morning that they can click on to reserve a slot.) To join Zunzi’s text community and receive a link, text “Zunzifest!” to 912-207-7551.

To ensure social distancing, Zunzi’s is allocating 20 slots every 15 minutes from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Guests will present their time slot receipt when ordering a free regular sandwich in person at the restaurant for takeout.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

