Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

3 dismembered bodies, including of a child, found in dumpster fire in Texas

One of the victims found after a dumpster fire in Fort Worth, Texas has been “tentatively...
One of the victims found after a dumpster fire in Fort Worth, Texas has been “tentatively identified” as be 42-year-old David Lueras. Police reported that the conditions of the bodies have made identification difficult.(Fort Worth Police Department via CNN Newsource)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (Gray News) - Authorities in Texas made a gruesome discovery when three dismembered bodies were found on fire in a dumpster in Fort Worth.

Firefighters were called to the scene of the reported fire early Wednesday morning, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

After putting out the fire, they found the bodies of a child, a teenage or adult female and an adult male.

Police said the bodies were “heavily dismembered and there were body parts unaccounted for.”

One of the victims was “tentatively identified” as 42-year-old David Lueras. Police reported that the conditions of the bodies have made identification difficult.

The Fort Worth Police Department is asking for public for any information that could lead to positive identifications of the victims.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

14 suspects charged with drug trafficking in Savannah
Joey Kennedy
Middle school teacher arrested after stuffing THC vaporizer down pants, having handgun on campus
Savannah Police investigating shooting near Crescent Drive, Pennsylvania Avenue
Play of the Week
Eric Salvador Hernandez Bonilla
One of Interpol’s 100 Most Wanted, suspected MS-13 gang member arrested in Beaufort Co.

Latest News

Search for Laundrie at Florida nature preserve ended for the night Friday. (Source: CNN...
New details in Brian Laundrie's disappearance
Burton Fire participates in airborne trauma training
The Chatham County Health Department will offer Pfizer booster shots as recommended by the Food...
CHD health departments offering Pfizer Booster shots Monday
Sam strengthens into 4th major hurricane of the season.
Hurricane Sam strengthens to Category 3 storm in Atlantic