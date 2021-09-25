Beautiful weather continues this weekend!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures topped out near 80 this afternoon with plenty of sunshine!

If you can, get outside during the evening! Temperatures will be in the 70s through the mid evening under mostly clear skies. This will be perfect weather to open your windows and save a little on your electricity bill.

Temperatures will drop back into the 60s after dinnertime! pic.twitter.com/gNDuRmDask — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) September 25, 2021

Morning temperatures start in the upper 50s west of I-95 under clear skies. Afternoon highs will top out in the lower 80s with a northerly breeze turning northeasterly on Sunday. Even though it is a little cooler, don’t forget to use sunscreen if you are going to the beaches! Our UV Index is still very high.

Below average temperatures extend into the beginning of the work week, but we will progressively warm up a degree or two each day. Morning lows return to the lower 60s for Savannah on Monday with afternoon highs in the mid 80s. We’ll remain dry through the middle of the week with just a low-end rain chance as we close out the work week.

Tropical Update:

Sam is now a Category Four Hurricane with max sustained wind at 140 miles per hour. Most models curve this storm north of the Lesser Antilles, but we will be watching this storm over the weekend. Sam will likely remain a major hurricane through Thursday.

Sam is a Category Four Hurricane with max sustained wind at 140 miles per hour. Sam will likely remain a major hurricane through Thursday. pic.twitter.com/3fVcGe54iY — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) September 25, 2021

Teresa is a Post-Tropical Cyclone and will be fizzling out north of Bermuda as it moves northeast over open water.

There are a couple areas with a chance of tropical development, including another tropical wave moving off the west coast of Africa. Stay tuned for updates!

