CHD health departments offering Pfizer Booster shots Monday

The Chatham County Health Department will offer Pfizer booster shots as recommended by the Food and Drug Administration, the Centers for Disease Control, and the Georgia Department of Public Health starting Monday.(Source: WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Health Department will offer Pfizer booster shots as recommended by the Food and Drug Administration, the Centers for Disease Control, and the Georgia Department of Public Health starting Monday.

Booster doses have been approved for the following individuals who received Pfizer vaccine more than six months ago:

· Individuals aged 65 and older

· Residents in long-term care settings

· Individuals aged 18 and older with certain underlying medical conditions

· Individuals aged 18 and older who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure because of where they work or live

Booster shots have not yet been approved for anyone who received Moderna or Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccines.

The Coastal Health District serves Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, and McIntosh counties. To make an appointment for vaccination at your local county CHD health department, visit chdcovidvax.org or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Phone Line at 912-230-5506.

Appointments are required at all sites.

For more information about COVID-19, including booster shot eligibility, please visit covid19.gachd.org.

