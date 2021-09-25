Sky Cams
Effingham Co. boy featured in NYC to help kick off National Down Syndrome Awareness Month

Peyton Schuman
Peyton Schuman(Tammy Schuman)
By Bria Bolden
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GUYTON, Ga. (WTOC) - One Effingham County family is on Cloud 9, as their son is helping to kick off National Down Syndrome Awareness Month in October.

12-year-old Peyton Schuman’s picture was one of 500 children, teens, and adults chosen from around the world to be featured in a video presentation for the National Down Syndrome Society’s Times Square video presentation on September 18.

“There was over 2,100 pictures [submitted] and they chose Peyton, so we thought that was really special.” said Peyton’s mother Tammy Schuman.

The picture of him was on two jumbo-trons in the heart of Times Square.

WTOC spoke with Peyton and his family and learned he is a big fan of the outdoors

“Four wheeler, ride jet ski, boat, fish and that’s about it,” said Peyton Schuman.

Peyton’s mom Tammy says she saw a post from the group asking for photo submissions and just decided to submit one of Peyton. It is safe to say, it paid off.

“He is an outstanding child and we are very proud of him,” said Peyton’s mother Tammy Schuman. “Peyton has down syndrome and that does not hold Peyton back. Peyton is just a typical child that does typical things that all the kids like to do.”

The Schuman’s say Peyton has a huge support system. They are grateful to be apart of something that helps share all the abilities of those living with down syndrome.

“The video was about making people aware of people with down syndrome, the inclusion,” said Tammy Schuman. “Learning about their abilities and their accomplishments and that is what we want people to know. Include someone with down syndrome. Invite them to the party, be their friend. They go to college. They can have jobs. they can do anything typical kids and people can do.”

“I love my picture in New York City,” said Peyton Schuman.

The Schuman’s say they plan on submitting Peyton for this kick off presentation next year. They also want to encourage other families to participate too.

