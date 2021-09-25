Sky Cams
Fall fun at Steed’s Dairy Farm: U.S. shaped corn maze opening soon

By Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 9:51 PM EDT
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Steed’s Dairy Farm is getting ready to open its corn maze for the fall. This year the maze is in the shape of the United States.

The corn maze opens next Saturday October 2nd. It is $11 per person and $8 for seniors and military members. Kids 2 and under get in for free.

The maze will be open from October 2 through November 28th. It is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday. The maze will be closed weekdays and Friday nights for private events.

They are offering homeschool field trips October 14th and November 3rd and a free military appreciation weekend November 13 and 14. All service members active or retired need to bring their military ID’s.

Steed’s Dairy Farm has also announced that they will not be hosting a haunted maze this year.

For this year’s corn maze they are taking extra COVID safety precautions. They expanded their facilities to allow for more social distancing. Masks are recommended but not required. And they have added more sanitizing stations and will be sanitizing surfaces more frequently.

For more information, visit their website at https://www.steedsdairy.com/.

