Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Hurricane Sam strengthens to Category 2 storm in Atlantic

Hurricane Sam is expected to become a major hurricane.
Hurricane Sam is expected to become a major hurricane.(Source: NHC)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 11:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Sam has strengthened into a Category 2 hurricane in the Atlantic Ocean on Friday night and is expected to quickly develop into a major storm over the weekend.

No coastal watches or warnings were in effect for Sam, which was about 1,215 miles southeast of the northern Leeward Islands in the Caribbean Sea late Friday. It was moving west-northwest at 14 mph.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami says Sam has maximum sustained winds of 100 mph.

It’s expected to become a Category 3 storm Saturday and then a Category 4 hurricane Sunday with winds of up to 140 mph.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14 suspects charged with drug trafficking in Savannah
Joey Kennedy
Middle school teacher arrested after stuffing THC vaporizer down pants, having handgun on campus
Savannah Police investigating shooting near Crescent Drive, Pennsylvania Avenue
Eric Salvador Hernandez Bonilla
One of Interpol’s 100 Most Wanted, suspected MS-13 gang member arrested in Beaufort Co.
A hearing for a murder suspect in Bulloch County has the judge tossing a lawyer out of the...
Day 2 in Marc Wilson hearing: Attorney found in contempt of court

Latest News

Veterinarians urge vaccination as dog flu cases rise.
Veterinarians urge vaccination as dog flu cases rise
Veterinarians urge vaccination as dog flu cases rise.
Veterinarians urge vaccination as dog flu cases rise
Effingham Co. boy featured in NYC to help kick off National Down Syndrome Awareness Month
Effingham Co. boy featured in NYC to help kick off National Down Syndrome Awareness Month
Peyton Schuman
Effingham Co. boy featured in NYC to help kick off National Down Syndrome Awareness Month