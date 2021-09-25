Richmond Hill PD investigating armed robbery at Dollar Tree

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - The Richmond Hill Police Department is investigating an armed robbery.

Captain Brad Sykes tells WTOC that the robbery happened at the Dollar Tree right before closing Friday night.

Captain Sykes says the suspect tied up two employees and believes one of the employees tried to grab the gun the suspect had, but it was not a real gun.

The suspect ran out of the store without taking anything.

The two employees were not injured.

Captain Skyes says the only information on the suspect they have is that he is a black male and he was wearing a COVID-19 style mask.

No arrests have been made.

