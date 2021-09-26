Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Butterfly release and candlelit vigil held for Gabby Petito in North Port

Gabby Petito STILL
Gabby Petito STILL(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The sounds of amazing grace and cheers filled the green of North Port City Hall as residents of North Port and other parts of Florida gathered Saturday evening for a butterfly release and candlelit vigil for Gabby Petito. The idea of this event came about as people on social media have been associating Gabby Petito with butterflies due to one of her very last Instagram posts being in front of a butterfly mural in Utah.

One of those attendees was Miami native Emily Reyes, she said the reason for the nearly four-hour hike from Miami said even though she didn’t know Gabby she’s afraid of the situation.

“I just wanted to pay our respects to gabby,” said Reyes. “It makes me cry because even though I didn’t know her, it’s a scary situation to be in.”

Other attendees included locals such as Kenneth Waite, who said he was also here to pay his respects.

“It’s very upsetting and I am here to send my condolences,” said Waite

Waite said even though he is here to pay his respects, he ultimately hopes this won’t happen in his neighborhood again.

“Hopefully it won’t happen anywhere near here again, you know it’s very upsetting,” said Waite.

As for Reyes, seeing something like this is something she said is a sight to see.

“It’s very beautiful to see and something very nice to just witness and be a part of,” said Reyes.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Play of the Week
14 suspects charged with drug trafficking in Savannah
Joey Kennedy
Middle school teacher arrested after stuffing THC vaporizer down pants, having handgun on campus
17-year-old victim dies after shooting near Crescent Drive, Pennsylvania Avenue in Savannah
The Richmond Hill Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at the Dollar Tree Friday...
Richmond Hill PD investigating armed robbery at Dollar Tree

Latest News

One person is dead following an early morning hit-and-run in Statesboro Sunday.
Early morning hit-and-run leaves 1 dead in Statesboro
The ordinance lasts through at least early October and people who don’t mask up in required...
Fans react to mask mandate for University of South Carolina football games
Masks
VIDEO: Masks at Williams-Brice Stadium
Charles Nelson was found unresponsive in his cell Sunday morning after a routine check at the...
GBI investigating death of Chatham Co. inmate