Daniels plays quarter as No. 2 Georgia dominates Vandy 62-0

Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh (6) scores a touchdown against Vanderbilt in the second...
Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh (6) scores a touchdown against Vanderbilt in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Georgia won 62-0. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - JT Daniels threw for 121 yards and two touchdowns playing only the first quarter as No. 2 Georgia dominated Vanderbilt 62-0 Saturday in the Bulldogs’ biggest win in a series that started in 1893.

This game was effectively over when Georgia (4-0, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) led 35-0 after the first quarter. The Bulldogs started three of their first four drives in Vandy territory.

Georgia scored touchdowns off a fumble and an interception in the early scoring spree in posting its first shutout this season.

Vandy has lost 14 straight SEC games.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

