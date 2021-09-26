Sky Cams
Early morning hit-and-run leaves 1 dead in Statesboro

By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead following an early morning hit-and-run in Statesboro.

Georgia State Patrol says the accident happened just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

The coroner tells WTOC that 28-year-old Deshaun Davis was lying parallel to the lines in the road on Burkhalter Road at Thomkin Drive when he was struck.

Officials are not sure why Davis was laying the road.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

