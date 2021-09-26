Sky Cams
GBI investigating death of Chatham Co. inmate

Charles Nelson was found unresponsive in his cell Sunday morning after a routine check at the...
Charles Nelson was found unresponsive in his cell Sunday morning after a routine check at the Chatham County Detention Center.(Source: Chatham County Sheriff's Office)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating the death of a Chatham County inmate.

According to a statement from Sheriff John Wilcher, during a routine check at the Chatham County Detention Center around 6:30 a.m. Sunday, an officer discovered detainee Charles Nelson unresponsive in his cell.

Officers, medical staff and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) attempted lifesaving measures.

Nelson was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office is unable to release any additional information at this time due to the ongoing investigation.

