Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Georgia Southern Head Coach Chad Lunsford fired

FILE - Georgia Southern Head Coach Chad Lunsford speaks to the media on Sept. 13, 2021 before...
FILE - Georgia Southern Head Coach Chad Lunsford speaks to the media on Sept. 13, 2021 before the Eagles' game at #20 Arkansas.
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - After a three-game winning skid, including last night’s 28-20 loss to Louisiana at home in Paulson Stadium, Georgia Southern’s Head Football Coach Chad Lunsford has been fired.

“After a thorough review and evaluation of our football program, I have made a decision that a change in leadership is in the best interest of our team and University,” said Georgia Southern Director of Athletics Jared Benko said in a statement. “I want to thank Coach Lunsford for his hard work and the impact he has had on the student-athletes within our program. I wish Chad and his family success in the future.”

Lunsford has coached the Eagles to three consecutive bowl games, and this year was his fourth full-time season as Head Coach, after he served as the interim back in 2017.

Lunsford has a 28 and 21 record in Statesboro.

Cornerbacks coach Kevin Whitley has been tapped to be interim head coach for the rest of the 2021 season. Georgia Southern plans to launch a national search for the Eagles’ next head coach.

“The athletics department will not make any comments on the search for the next head coach until the process is complete,” the department said in a statement.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Play of the Week
14 suspects charged with drug trafficking in Savannah
Joey Kennedy
Middle school teacher arrested after stuffing THC vaporizer down pants, having handgun on campus
17-year-old victim dies after shooting near Crescent Drive, Pennsylvania Avenue in Savannah
The Richmond Hill Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at the Dollar Tree Friday...
Richmond Hill PD investigating armed robbery at Dollar Tree

Latest News

FILE - Georgia Southern true freshman quarterback Cam'Ron Ransom looking to pass in the Eagles...
Ragin’ Cajuns open Sun Belt play with 28-20 victory
The ordinance lasts through at least early October and people who don’t mask up in required...
Fans react to mask mandate for University of South Carolina football games
Masks
VIDEO: Masks at Williams-Brice Stadium
North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell (7) loses the ball after being hit by Georgia Tech...
Sims sparks Ga. Tech to 45-22 upset of No. 21 North Carolina