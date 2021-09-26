Sky Cams
NC State holds on in double OT, stuns No. 9 Clemson 27-21

Clemson's D.J. Uiagalelei (5) stiff arms North Carolina State's Jakeen Harris (6) during the...
Clemson's D.J. Uiagalelei (5) stiff arms North Carolina State's Jakeen Harris (6) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)(Karl B DeBlaker | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina State forced D.J. Uiagalelei into a fourth-down incompletion in the second overtime to beat ninth-ranked Clemson 27-21.

It was an outcome that shakes up the Atlantic Coast Conference race and deals a huge blow to the Tigers’ College Football Playoff hopes.

Uiagagelei slightly overthrew Justyn Ross near the goal line on fourth down to end this one. That sent the Wolfpack sideline and fans spilling onto the field to celebrate.

Devin Leary threw for four touchdowns, including the winning 22-yard pass to Devin Carter early in the second OT. It was N.C. State’s first win in the series in a decade.

