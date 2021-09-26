Progressive warmup through midweek!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures topped out in the mid 80s this afternoon with plenty of sunshine!

Feel free to open your windows this evening, temperatures will be in the 70s through the mid evening under mostly clear skies!

Monday Tybee Tides: 1.5′ 6:51AM I 7.2′ 1:12PM I 2.0′ 7:28PM

Monday morning will be a little bit warmer than the last few. Morning temperatures start in the upper 50s for our far inland communities, but most of us will see temperatures near 60 degrees at sunrise. Temperatures warm to the upper 70s by lunchtime with afternoon highs in the mid 80s under plenty of sunshine!

Below average temperatures extend into the beginning of the work week, but we will progressively warm up a degree or two each day. Morning lows return to the low to mid 60s for Savannah Tuesday through mid-week with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s. We’ll remain dry through the middle of the week with just a low-end rain chance as we close out the work week.

Tropical Update:

Sam is still a Category Four Hurricane with max sustained wind at 150 miles per hour. Most models curve this storm north of the Lesser Antilles, but we will be watching this storm over the weekend. Sam will likely remain a major hurricane through Friday.

There are a couple areas with a chance of medium risk for tropical development over the next five days. One is already moving off Africa’s west coast and another to follow. The next two names on the list are Victor and Wanda.

