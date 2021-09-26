Puerto Rican restaurant gives customers ‘a taste of home’

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - D’Corner put down roots in Richmond Hill two months ago, but that’s not where they started. The owners of the Puerto Rican restaurant, located off Highway 17, say they celebrate their roots every day. They want every person who walks through their doors to have a taste of their culture.

“The reason this even started was after Hurricane Maria, the owner of the restaurant, they lost their house and they came over here to Georgia where their sister and brother-in-law resided in Hinesville. They came over because they lost everything,” said Denise Sierra, of D’Corner Family.

Denise said a lot of people after the hurricane had to leave the island to find work and Georgia was one of those destinations for the D’Corner family.

“They just wanted to create something for the Puerto Ricans that reside here to give a piece of home to them and make them feel comfortable coming here and make them feel like they are at home but also share the culture with Richmond Hill, with Georgia,” she said.

Their Hinesville location has been around for about two years and they say with Richmond Hill growing so fast, it was where they needed to be.

“It’s been just an amazing journey, thank God. It’s been full of good vibes,” said Hector Sierra, of D’Corner Family.

They said with every plate of food, you can expect your order to be made from scratch, just like in the Caribbean.

“When you talk Puerto Rican food you can’t get more authentic than what we have here. This is what your grandmother would cook in the kitchen at your house,” said Hector.

So for the D’Corner family, Hispanic Heritage Month is special, but even after it ends, you can expect them to keep giving you a taste of home.

“The same things that we do every day, you will find it this month here,” said Hector. “We want to bring them back home so they feel like they never left.”

The family said their business is here to stay in Richmond Hill and you can expect all your food authentic and made-to-order.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.