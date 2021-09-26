Sky Cams
Ragin’ Cajuns open Sun Belt play with 28-20 victory

FILE - Georgia Southern true freshman quarterback Cam'Ron Ransom looking to pass in the Eagles final scrimmage of fall camp.(WTOC-TV)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) - Levi Lewis threw for three touchdowns and Louisiana-Lafayette held off Georgia Southern 28-20 in a Sun Belt Conference opener.

Lewis threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Johnny Lumpkin and a 46-yarder to Dontae Fleming to extend the Ragin’ Cajuns’ lead to 28-13 in the third quarter.

Gerald Green’s 76-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter got the Eagles within 28-20. Their final possession came with 4:22 to go but the drive died with 44 seconds remaining. Green rushed for three touchdowns and a career-high 186 yards on 18 carries for the Eagles.

