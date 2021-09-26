Richmond Hill community organizing fundraiser for businesses damaged in fire

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been just over a week since a building caught fire in Richmond Hill, displacing several local businesses.

The community immediately pulled together to figure out how they could help provide some relief for the businesses involved.

WTOC spoke with Sue Nelson, an organizer of the “Rebuild Richmond Hill” fundraiser at the Richmond Hill City Center on Thursday, October 7.

The City Center is offering the space for free. There will be a silent auction, bingo, dinner and giveaways.

Based on the demand they’re seeing, organizers expect to raise between $12-15,000.

Nelson says if there’s anything Richmond Hill does, it’s come together for their community.

“I was floored by the amount of community support for these businesses because a lot of these businesses have been here for over 20 years and in that one location, so it’s their livelihood,” she said. “If I had to put myself in their position, like if that was me, how would I hope that my community would rally behind me and I do live by the golden rule, treat others the way you want to be treated.”

Nelson says they hope to raise at least $20,000. Tickets for the event will range in price between $20-25 and all funds will go towards supporting the businesses affected in the fire.

