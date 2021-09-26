Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Richmond Hill community organizing fundraiser for businesses damaged in fire

The Richmond Hill community is pulling together to figure out how they can help provide some...
The Richmond Hill community is pulling together to figure out how they can help provide some relief for the businesses involved in last week's fire.
By Alyssa Jackson
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been just over a week since a building caught fire in Richmond Hill, displacing several local businesses.

The community immediately pulled together to figure out how they could help provide some relief for the businesses involved.

WTOC spoke with Sue Nelson, an organizer of the “Rebuild Richmond Hill” fundraiser at the Richmond Hill City Center on Thursday, October 7.

The City Center is offering the space for free. There will be a silent auction, bingo, dinner and giveaways.

Based on the demand they’re seeing, organizers expect to raise between $12-15,000.

Nelson says if there’s anything Richmond Hill does, it’s come together for their community.

“I was floored by the amount of community support for these businesses because a lot of these businesses have been here for over 20 years and in that one location, so it’s their livelihood,” she said. “If I had to put myself in their position, like if that was me, how would I hope that my community would rally behind me and I do live by the golden rule, treat others the way you want to be treated.”

Nelson says they hope to raise at least $20,000. Tickets for the event will range in price between $20-25 and all funds will go towards supporting the businesses affected in the fire.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Play of the Week
14 suspects charged with drug trafficking in Savannah
Joey Kennedy
Middle school teacher arrested after stuffing THC vaporizer down pants, having handgun on campus
17-year-old victim dies after shooting near Crescent Drive, Pennsylvania Avenue in Savannah
Eric Salvador Hernandez Bonilla
One of Interpol’s 100 Most Wanted, suspected MS-13 gang member arrested in Beaufort Co.

Latest News

Savannah community participates in Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Businesses prepare for Real Squeal BBQ & Music Festival in downtown Lyons
Businesses prepare for Real Squeal BBQ & Music Festival in downtown Lyons
Savannah Police’s Community Service Officer Program having positive impact on department
In just a few short weeks, the 11th annual Real Squeal BBQ & Music Festival will kick off in...
Businesses prepare for Real Squeal BBQ & Music Festival in downtown Lyons