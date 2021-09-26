Savannah community participates in Walk to End Alzheimer’s

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Alzheimer’s Association hosted their annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday.

In Savannah, organizers were excited to hold the event in-person, since last year it was virtual due to COVID-19. The organizers practiced social distancing and encouraged those who felt uncomfortable attending the event to do their own walk at home.

The event had multiple organizations in attendance that offer support to those with Alzheimer’s.

Many of the attendees emphasized how important it was to have this event to keep the public informed.

“Think of any great movement in the history of the country — they’ve all had events like this and different places around the country, it brings the whole subject to the attention of everybody,” said Rod Stephenson, a member of the Alzheimer’s Association’s advisory council. “What percentage of the people in Savannah, Georgia can’t be here today? 99 percent? They’ll still find out about it”

The Alzheimer’s Association still has 17 more walks around the state of Georgia. The organizers were aiming to raise $81,500, and have raised 98 percent of their goal. Donations also can be made online.

