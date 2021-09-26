Savannah Police Violent Crimes investigating shooting of a minor

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Detectives with Savannah Police’s Violent Crimes unit are investigating the shooting of a male minor on Saturday.

Police say they received a ShotSpotter call around 12:15 p.m. near 37th and Cedar Streets. A minor with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his “foot area” was found and transported to a nearby hospital, according to the release from the department.

Savannah Police detectives questioned “multiple individuals” at Savannah Police Headquarters. Savannah Police say the incident appears “to be an isolated incident between known parties.”

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact Savannah Police detectives at (912) 525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020 or submit tips online through the CrimeStoppers tip portal.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.