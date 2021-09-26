Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

SC House holds more redistricting meetings as maps delayed

The South Carolina House will take online testimony this week about redistricting as it appears...
The South Carolina House will take online testimony this week about redistricting as it appears the General Assembly won’t take up the new maps for several months.(WCSC/WIS)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - The South Carolina House will take online testimony this week about redistricting as it appears the General Assembly won’t take up the new maps for several months.

The House’s redistricting committee meets 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Blatt Building at the Statehouse to listen to the public both in person and online.

The committee just finished holding nine meetings around South Carolina on what criteria should be used to draw maps for the 46 state Senate districts, 124 state House districts and seven U.S. House districts based on 2020 U.S. Census data.

The Senate subcommittee held 10 hearings across the state. They set their criteria for new districts earlier this month.

Information on Tuesday’s meeting can be found here.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Play of the Week
FILE - Georgia Southern Head Coach Chad Lunsford speaks to the media on Sept. 13, 2021 before...
Georgia Southern fires Head Coach Chad Lunsford
Charles Nelson was found unresponsive in his cell Sunday morning after a routine check at the...
GBI investigating death of Chatham Co. inmate
One person is dead following an early morning hit-and-run in Statesboro Sunday.
Early morning hit-and-run leaves 1 dead in Statesboro
Jackie Johnson
Families call for justice in cases ‘mishandled’ by former Brunswick DA Jackie Johnson

Latest News

Police lights
Homicide investigation underway in Statesboro
Virtual listening, information sessions being held to address racial disparities in COVID-19
Georgia city eyes large party regulations after teen killed
FILE - World War II Home Front Museum at the Historic Coast Guard Station, East Beach, St....
Georgia county seeking federal designation for its WWII role
FILE - Members of the Tybee Island community are voicing their concerns about the City's plans...
New rules could allow building closer to dunes on St. Simons