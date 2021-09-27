Beaufort Co. gearing up for November elections with public test

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Election Day is just over a month away in the Lowcountry.

Votes will be cast for general elections in the towns of Bluffton, Port Royal, and Yemassee alongside a Beaufort county-wide vote for two referendums.

If you’re a Beaufort County voter, go run and grab the calendar or your phone and mark this Friday, October 1, because that’s when the board of voter registration and elections, is holding a public test at 10 a.m. The board’s director told me that’s when you’ll have all your questions answered and get an inside look at the whole process.

“We want our public to know that the election process is a transparent process and you are invited to come and see how that process actually works,” said Marie Smalls, Director for the Board of Voter Registration and Elections in Beaufort County.

Smalls knows the relationship between her office and the community is now as important as ever, with so many people focused on election integrity.

“With all the mistrust going on right now and election being such a hot topic, we are inviting everyone who may have a doubt about how this system works.”

She says they have this event before every election for years, and while there may be more interest this year, the goals are always the same.

“It should increase turnout, it should increase trust in the process, and know that we are partners in this process.”

After the public test on Friday, some important dates to keep in mind are Monday, October 4, which will be the start of in person absentee voting, and November 2, which is Election Day.

Absentee voting will be Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Absentee Precincts are open for the following elections:

Town of Bluffton General (Town of Bluffton Voters Only)

Town of Port Royal General (Town of Port Royal Voters Only)

Town of Yemassee General (Beaufort County Town of Yemassee Voters Only)

Beaufort County Referendums Special (All Beaufort County Voters)

Public Test of voting system for the November 2, 2021 Elections will be on Friday, October 1, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. The Board of Voter Registration and Elections

of Beaufort County will conduct a public test of the Ballot Marking and Ballot Scanning devices for the following November 2, 2021 elections:

Town of Bluffton General Election

Town of Port Royal General Election

Town of Yemassee General

Beaufort County Referendums Special Elections

