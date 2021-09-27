Sky Cams
Clemson loses DT Bresee for season, RB Shipley for month

Clemson running back Will Shipley (1) scores a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college...
Clemson running back Will Shipley (1) scores a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina State on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Edward M. Pio Roda)(Edward M. Pio Roda | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson has lost starting defensive tackle Bryan Bresee for the season after he tore his ACL in a loss at North Carolina State on Saturday.

Tigers coach Dabo Swinney updated Bresee’s status Sunday. Bresee is a 6-foot-5, 300-pound sophomore who was the ACC defensive rookie of the season last year. Swinney said starting tailback Will Shipley will miss three-to-four weeks with a leg injury. Shipley is a freshman who took over for NFL first-rounder and ACC career rushing leader Travis Etienne.

Swinney said linebacker James Skalski was fine after coming out right before halftime Saturday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

