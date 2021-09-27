Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 9-27-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure will remain over the area into Tuesday. This will keep us with lots of sun and seasonable temps. The high will slide to our east late Tuesday into Thursday. This will keep us dry but allow our temps to warm to near 90. A cold front moves in Thursday morning and quickly pushes south by the evening. We do not expect any rain with this front at this time but we will see slightly cooler temps by Friday. Moisture increases for the weekend and we’ll see a slight chance for showers.

Today will be sunny, highs in the mid 80s.

Tonight will be clear, lows in the low 60s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid 80s.

Tuesday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 60s

Wednesday will be mostly sunny, highs in the upper 80s.

Wednesday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the mid 60s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny, highs in the upper 80s.

Thursday night will be mostly clear, lows in the upper 60s.

Friday will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid 80s.

Friday night will be mostly clear, lows in the upper 60s.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, highs in the mid 80s.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the mid 60s.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, highs in the mid 80s.

TROPICS: Hurricane Sam is located a little over 600 miles southeast of the Lesser Antilles. Sam is forecast to remain a major hurricane as it moves to the northwest into Friday. A turn to the north is forecast and Sam is expected to pass just east of Bermuda Saturday. Low pressure, the remnants of Peter, is located a few hundred miles east-southeast of Bermuda. The low is forecast to move to the northeast and there is a 50% chance for tropical development in the next 5 days. A tropical wave just off the west coast of Africa will continue moving to the west-northwest passing south of the Cabo Verde Islands. There is an 80% chance for tropical development over the next 5 days. A broad area of low pressure located a several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. There is an 80% of tropical development as it moves west-northwest over the next 5 days.

Marine Forecast: Today: N winds at 5 kt becoming E this afternoon. Seas 2 ft. Tonight: SE winds at 5-10 kt becoming S after midnight. Seas 2 ft. Tuesday: W winds at 5 kt becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.