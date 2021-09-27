Sky Cams
Falcons give Smith first win, beat Giants on Eli’s day

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Younghoe Koo kicked a 40-yard field goal on the final play and the Atlanta Falcons beat the New York Giants 17-14 to give coach Arthur Smith his first NFL win Sunday.

It marked the second straight week the Giants lost on the final play of the game. Ryan hit passes of 28 yards to Cordarrelle Patterson and 25 to rookie tight end Kyle Pitts on the game-winning drive. Matt Ryan engineered to late drives and threw two touchdowns to rally the Falcons. It spoiled a day when the Giants retired the jersey of two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

