Georgia Southern holds news conference after firing head football coach

By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Southern University Athletics Department held a news conference Monday afternoon a day after the head football coach was fired.

The university announced Sunday that Chad Lunsford was relieved of his duties after a 1-3 start the season.

Director of Athletics Jared Benko and interim coach Kevin Whitely attended the news conference. You can watch a replay below:

Posted by Georgia Southern Football on Monday, September 27, 2021

