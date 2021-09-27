Georgia Southern holds news conference after firing head football coach

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Southern University Athletics Department held a news conference Monday afternoon a day after the head football coach was fired.

The university announced Sunday that Chad Lunsford was relieved of his duties after a 1-3 start the season.

Director of Athletics Jared Benko and interim coach Kevin Whitely attended the news conference. You can watch a replay below:

Georgia Southern Football Weekly Press Conference Georgia Southern Football Weekly Press Conference. This week Director of Athletics Jared Benko and Interim Head Coach Kevin Whitley will speak. Posted by Georgia Southern Football on Monday, September 27, 2021

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.