Georgia Southern holds news conference after firing head football coach
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Southern University Athletics Department held a news conference Monday afternoon a day after the head football coach was fired.
The university announced Sunday that Chad Lunsford was relieved of his duties after a 1-3 start the season.
Director of Athletics Jared Benko and interim coach Kevin Whitely attended the news conference. You can watch a replay below:
