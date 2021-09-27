Homicide investigation underway in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A homicide investigation is underway in Bulloch County.

According to the Statesboro Police Department, officers responded to Stadium Walk Apartments Sunday night around 9:40 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found 22-year-old Brian David Diaz deceased inside of his apartment from a gunshot wound.

The investigation is ongoing. Detectives are asking the public, specifically residents of Stadium Walk, to contact SPD if they observed any suspicious activity or persons between 9:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. in the complex or at any nearby location. They are also asking any residents with cameras at their apartments to review the footage for that same time frame and report anything unusual.

All information should be forwarded to the case detective, Senior Detective James Winskey, by phone at 912-764-9911 or anonymously at tips@statesboroga.gov.

