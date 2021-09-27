Sky Cams
Jaguars trade CB CJ Henderson for Carolina TE Dan Arnold

Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) is sacked by Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback CJ...
Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) is sacked by Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback CJ Henderson (23) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)(Sam Craft | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - The Jacksonville Jaguars are sending cornerback CJ Henderson, the ninth overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for tight end Dan Arnold.

The deal Monday also includes a swap of draft picks in 2022: Jacksonville gets Carolina’s third-rounder, the Panthers get a fifth-rounder in return from the Jaguars.

Trading Henderson fills a need for Carolina (3-0) and unloads a headache for the Jaguars (0-3). Panthers first-round pick Jaycee Horn broke a bone in his right foot against Houston on Thursday night and could miss the rest of the season. Henderson had become Jacksonville’s latest first-round flop.

