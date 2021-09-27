Sky Cams
Suspect in custody after police chase ends near Hwy 80, Pooler Parkway

By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - A suspect is in custody after a police chase ended near Highway 80 and Pooler Parkway on Monday, according to the Pooler Police Department.

Law enforcement was searching a wooded area near Pooler Seafood and Advanced Auto along Highway 80. A helicopter and K9 units were deployed in the area.

The Pooler fire chief said the incident started with a stolen vehicle.

There is one reported injury. Details are very limited.

