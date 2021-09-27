Local musician uses pandemic lockdown to create 2 new albums

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The pandemic shutting down live music performances for months last year took its toll on most musicians. But it created unique opportunities for others.

Savannah’s Tim Malchak used the time away from audiences to write and produce enough music to fill two albums that he recently released.

Malchak had Covid a few weeks ago, and says he had a difficult time with it. But he says he is still grateful to have made the most of the last year and a half while music just flowed through him.

“For a lot of singer songwriter friends of mine, it was a very creative time because what else are we going to do? I think, looking at it from an angle of instead of it being a curse, it was more of a gift that God gave us to have the time to quiet your existence and really focus and concentrate. I wrote about 30 songs, which for me is a lot because I really am the kind of guy who has to wait for the muse to hit, you know?,” Malchak said.

Both new albums are available at Malchak.com. “Renewed’' is a collection of gospel songs, and “Just Me and My Guitar” is classic folk music, which includes a song that debuted on WTOC Morning Break.

Listen to Tim Malchak with “Savannah in My Dreams” in the video above.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.