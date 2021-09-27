Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Many questions remain unanswered in Sheridan Wahl case

Sheridan Wahl
Sheridan Wahl(Source: Elizabeth Echenieque)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Nearly a week after 21-year-old Sheridan Wahl was found dead in Florence County, many questions in the case remain unanswered.

The case and manner of Wahl’s death is pending, Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said Monday morning.

Wahl’s autopsy was performed Friday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

“We do not have any additional information to share at this time, but will keep you informed in the coming weeks,” von Lutcken said in an email sent to media outlets.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Wahl was last seen on Sunday, Sept. 19, along South Ocean Boulevard, according to police. After being denied service at a Rent Me Superstore for not wearing shoes, she reportedly told her mother she was going to drive back home to Florida that night.

Police said she had come to the Myrtle Beach area from Florida to visit her father.

Two days later, on Sept. 21, Wahl’s body was found by the Hannah-Salem Friendfield Fire Department, about an hour away from Myrtle Beach.

Myrtle Beach police said their investigation determined Wahl “left our jurisdiction safely.” They subsequently turned the case over to the State Law Enforcement Division, who is the leading the investigation.

WMBF News had previously reached out to SLED to see if they were considering any persons of interest in the case. The agency said that they could not comment.

We will bring you all the latest developments in this case both on-air and online.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Play of the Week
FILE - Georgia Southern Head Coach Chad Lunsford speaks to the media on Sept. 13, 2021 before...
Georgia Southern fires Head Coach Chad Lunsford
One person is dead following an early morning hit-and-run in Statesboro Sunday.
Early morning hit-and-run leaves 1 dead in Statesboro
Charles Nelson was found unresponsive in his cell Sunday morning after a routine check at the...
GBI investigating death of Chatham Co. inmate
Jackie Johnson
Families call for justice in cases ‘mishandled’ by former Brunswick DA Jackie Johnson

Latest News

Suspect in custody after police chase ends near Hwy 80, Pooler Parkway
Suspect in custody after police chase ends near Hwy 80, Pooler Parkway
Suspect in custody after police chase ends near Hwy 80, Pooler Parkway
Police lights
Homicide investigation underway in Statesboro
Additional COVID financial relief is available to members of Georgia’s marine fishing-industry.
Additional COVID financial relief available to members of Georgia’s marine fishing-industry