MONDAY | Cool morning, warm and sunny afternoon!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning happy Monday! Temperatures are in the mid and upper 50s northwest of the Savannah Metro and upper 50s to 60 on the west side of town.

Beach temperatures are in the mid-60s, or so, under a mostly clear sky.

Patchy fog is possible through the morning rush, but it won’t cause any issues.

Under plenty of sunshine, temperatures warm into the lower 80s by noon; peaking in the mid-80s. The forecast remains dry, with lower humidity and a breeze. Temperatures cool back into the 70s around dinner-time, or so, then 60s into the overnight hours.

Warmer afternoon with reasonably low humidity, sunshine and more comfortable mornings dominate the extended forecast. The next more significant chance of rain may arrive early next week.

Have a great day,

Cutter

