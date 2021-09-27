Sky Cams
Richmond Hill residents voting on when to trick-or-treat

The City of Richmond Hill in Bryan County, Ga.
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Richmond Hill is polling residents on when they want to trick-or-treat in the city.

The city is asking residents to vote on if they want to change trick-or-treating to Saturday, Oct. 30 or keep it on Sunday, Oct. 31.

Please click here to participate in the poll. The poll will close on Wednesday, Sept. 29 at 5 p.m.

Poll results would only affect residents living within the City of Richmond Hill limits, not unincorporated Bryan County.

