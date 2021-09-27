Sky Cams
Some Georgia dairy farmers see cash cow in raw milk sales

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
(AP) - Some Georgia dairy farmers are trying to get the state to authorize sales of raw, unpasteurized milk.

Farmer Marvin Yoder says that being able to sell raw milk would increase his income. Many small dairy farms are struggling because of low prices.

Currently, only licensed goat farmers can legally sell raw goat milk for pet consumption in Georgia. No one is allowed to sell raw milk for human consumption.

Georgia lawmakers could consider allowing dairy farmers to sell raw cow milk for human consumption during the regular session starting in January. But other farmers and some lawmakers oppose the move, saying unpasteurized milk can make people sick.

