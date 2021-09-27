Sky Cams
Suspect arrested in connection with Yemassee mass shooting

Yogeskumar Rasikhabi Patel
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
YEMASSEE, S.C. (WTOC) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with the mass shooting in Yemassee, S.C. on Sunday, Sept. 19.

Police have arrested Yogeskumar Rasikhabi Patel, 40, of Savannah on one count of attempted murder and one count of unlawful carrying of a firearm. Bond was denied during a hearing at Yemassee Municipal Court.

One person was killed, and seven others were injured in the shooting. The man that died was identified as 33-year-old Willie Roberts. The other victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to nearby hospitals.

According to police, this is the first arrest. More are expected.

“From my understanding, there was like 10 different fights that happened during that time. And then one person started shooting and then two people started shooting, and we had three or four people out there shooting,” Yemassee Police Chief Gregory Alexander said.

The Yemassee Police Department is still investigating the circumstances around this incident. If you have any information regarding the incident on September 19, call the tip line 843-589-3126.

