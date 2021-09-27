Toombs Co. team walking for breast cancer awareness

TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A team from Toombs County spent Saturday pounding the pavement for a good cause - raising money to fight breast cancer.

They’ve taken part in statewide breast cancer walks in Atlanta for the past 13 years. This year, the Georgia two day walk opted for one day virtual and one day in person.

Their participation over the past four years has brought $96,000 in grant money back to Toombs County for mammograms and more.

“Last year, we had a lady go in, low income, who got tested because of our grants and was diagnosed and they caught it at an early stage,” said team member Anna Claxton.

They’ll take part in the 10 mile walk portion next weekend to give them their 30 mile total. They’re walking in memory of teammate Carol Guthrie who passed earlier this month from lung cancer.

