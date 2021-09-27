Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Toombs Co. team walking for breast cancer awareness

A team from Toombs County spent Saturday pounding the pavement for a good cause - raising money...
A team from Toombs County spent Saturday pounding the pavement for a good cause - raising money to fight breast cancer.(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A team from Toombs County spent Saturday pounding the pavement for a good cause - raising money to fight breast cancer.

They’ve taken part in statewide breast cancer walks in Atlanta for the past 13 years. This year, the Georgia two day walk opted for one day virtual and one day in person.

Their participation over the past four years has brought $96,000 in grant money back to Toombs County for mammograms and more.

“Last year, we had a lady go in, low income, who got tested because of our grants and was diagnosed and they caught it at an early stage,” said team member Anna Claxton.

They’ll take part in the 10 mile walk portion next weekend to give them their 30 mile total. They’re walking in memory of teammate Carol Guthrie who passed earlier this month from lung cancer.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Play of the Week
FILE - Georgia Southern Head Coach Chad Lunsford speaks to the media on Sept. 13, 2021 before...
Georgia Southern fires Head Coach Chad Lunsford
One person is dead following an early morning hit-and-run in Statesboro Sunday.
Early morning hit-and-run leaves 1 dead in Statesboro
Charles Nelson was found unresponsive in his cell Sunday morning after a routine check at the...
GBI investigating death of Chatham Co. inmate
Suspect in custody after police chase ends near Hwy 80, Pooler Parkway

Latest News

Yogeskumar Rasikhabi Patel
Suspect arrested in connection with Yemassee mass shooting
The tugs Crosby Star, Caitlin and Kurt J. Crosby assist a dry-dock barge loaded with a section...
Last chunk of wrecked cargo ship awaits removal off Georgia
Statesboro Police Department, Statesboro, Ga.
Homicide investigation underway in Statesboro
Lawrence Thall
Police searching for missing elderly man with dementia
Suspect in custody after police chase ends near Hwy 80, Pooler Parkway