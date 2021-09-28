Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

6 injured in explosion at chemical plant in Louisiana

The explosion happened at Westlake Chemical’s Petro Complex 2 Unit on La. 108, according to...
The explosion happened at Westlake Chemical’s Petro Complex 2 Unit on La. 108, according to spokesman Joe Andrepont.(Source: Gray News)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC/Gray News) - Six people were injured in an explosion at Westlake Chemical Monday night, KPLC reported.

The explosion happened at Westlake Chemical’s Petro Complex 2 Unit on La. 108, according to spokesman Joe Andrepont.

The unit, used in the production of ethylene, was undergoing maintenance at the time of the explosion, Andrepont said.

All six people taken to hospitals were contract employees working the turnaround.

All personnel are accounted for, he said.

Copyright 2021 KPLC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in custody after police chase ends near Hwy 80, Pooler Parkway
FILE - Georgia Southern Head Coach Chad Lunsford speaks to the media on Sept. 13, 2021 before...
Georgia Southern fires Head Coach Chad Lunsford
Play of the Week
Statesboro Police Department, Statesboro, Ga.
Homicide investigation underway in Statesboro
Yogeskumar Rasikhabi Patel
Suspect arrested in connection with Yemassee mass shooting

Latest News

The Obamas will be at a groundbreaking for the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago.
After 5 years, Obamas to break ground on presidential center
Police say 22-year-old Robert Aaron Long shot eight people in March at three different massage...
Atlanta spa-shooting suspect to enter plea in 4 killings
The Obamas will be at a groundbreaking for the Presidential Center in Chicago.
Obamas to be at groundbreaking for presidential center
National Voter Registration Day is Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.
Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day