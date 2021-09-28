Beaufort Co. adding extra security to elementary schools

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County School District (BCSD) will be adding extra security to its elementary schools in the form of armed security guards.

Middle and high schools in Beaufort County have student resource officers in place, and soon each elementary school will have an armed guard with similar responsibilities.

The district’s director of security was asked if there have been any recent incidents that forced this change.

“I wouldn’t say there’s any issues that prompted this. This is just a general thing that we need to have security at all our schools. There was no one incident or two that was like, ‘hey, we’re going to have it.’ That didn’t happen,” BCSD Director of Security, David Grissom said.

Grissom said this plan has been in the making for a while.

“It’s been a two year process. COVID-19 slowed it down a little bit and it’s finally going to happen. So, I’m happy to report that sooner we’re going to have security in all our schools, which is a good thing for everybody,” he said.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) will be partnering with a security company called Guard One to select and train these employees, but Grissom explained they’ll all be locals.

“It’s going to be people who already live here. Retired policemen that are here, retired. It’s a big military community. It’s going to be people that already are from here. This company’s not bringing in people from Georgia or New York or New Jersey, it’s people who live here and already have a vested interest in our community,” Grissom said.

He also said that the selection and training process will take some time, so the district isn’t sure when these guards will start work.

